YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man who was held at gunpoint earlier this year by an irate mother for having sex with her 15-year-old daughter was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison.

Orenzo Walker, 28, received the sentence from Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court following an Aug. 2 guilty plea to a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony.

Court records show prosecutors were seeking a period of incarceration “deemed appropriate by the court” when Walker entered his plea.

The maximum penalty for a third-degree felony is three years in prison. Walker has no prior criminal record.

Walker was arrested about 2:30 p.m. Feb. 13 after police were called to a home on the South Side for a report of a woman holding a man “hostage” for having sexual contact with her daughter. When police arrived, they found the woman and Walker on the porch.

Walker was bleeding and the woman had a gun in her hand that was jammed, reports said.

Reports said Walker told the woman that he had sex with her daughter even though he is 28 and she is 15. He later admitted to police that he had sex with the daughter and told officers, “I knew what I was getting into. I’m not mad. I’m getting what I deserve,” reports said.

Walker also told police that he has a fiancée and three children and a baby on the way, reports said. Reports said the sexual activity happened a few weeks before police were called.

The daughter confirmed Walker’s story, reports said.