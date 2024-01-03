YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man who was released from the Mahoning County jail Tuesday evening came home to find his house broken into.

Police were called about 7:25 p.m. to a home in the double-digit block of North Hartford Avenue on the West Side, where the man said he discovered items missing when he got home.

The man told police he had been in the jail since Dec. 23 and was released Tuesday, reports said.

Missing was an SUV, two large screen televisions, four different circular saws and two ladders, reports said.

Reports said the homeowner told police he knew who might have broken into his home while he was gone.