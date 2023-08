YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating what caused a man’s death on the city’s North Side.

Officers were called to the scene of a shooting on Alameda Avenue just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Our crew there says investigators were focused on a van in the driveway.

The 28-year-old man was found shot and killed in the front seat.

At first, police said foul play was not suspected. Later, they said they were still investigating.