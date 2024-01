YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A jury Friday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court found a man guilty of firing shots at an Austintown apartment complex.

Stevie Ballard, 23, of Campbell, was found guilty of several charges stemming from a Nov. 22, 2021, exchange of gunfire with another man at a Westminster Avenue apartment complex.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 23.

No one was injured in the shooting.