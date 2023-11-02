YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on Thursday.

The death of the man, 52, is the city’s 16th homicide of the year.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name.

A news release from the Detective Bureau said officers were called to the home at about 10:30 a.m. when they found the man’s body.

Police did not give any other details other than to say the man was shot several times.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox. Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below.

Last year, Youngstown had 22 homicides. At this point in 2022, there were 18 homicides.