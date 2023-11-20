YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police are investigating after a man was found dead in the street. Police say a woman with gunshot wounds was also found.

According to officials, police were called out around 7 p.m. Sunday to the double-digits block of Zents Avenue on the city’s North Side for reports of a male lying in the roadway.

The 29-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, a release from the Youngstown Police Department states. According to the report, a 73-year-old woman was also found with a gunshot wound to her stomach. She was transported to Mercy Health for treatment.

With assistance from the Coroner’s Office, the scene was processed for evidence and the investigation into the homicide and felonious assault is underway, reports state.

Police do not have a suspect(s) as of now. Anyone with information is asked to contact YPD Detective Bureau at 330-742-8911 or Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE.

This marks Youngstown’s 17th homicide of the year. Last year there were 22 homicides.

First News is working to get more details. Check back here for more information as it becomes available.