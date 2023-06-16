YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on a second-degree felony drug charge after reports said a large amount of ecstasy pills were found in his car.

Despite the second-degree felony possession of drugs charge, Daquan Lake, 24, faces a fifth-degree felony charge of possession of drugs for what police said were oxycodone pills that were also found in his car.

Reports said police pulled over a car Lake was driving about 2:15 p.m. at Logan and Saranac avenues for excessive window tint. When officers were talking to him, they spotted what appeared to be a marijuana cigarette in the cup holder, the report stated.

Lake denied the cigarette had marijuana, and he broke off the top and spilled out the contents, reports said, as his voice and hands shook.

Reports said police smelled marijuana so they took Lake out of the car and searched it and found seven bags of marijuana, a bag of oxycodone pills and a large bag of multicolored pills that reports said were ecstasy pills.

This is the second time Lake has been arrested this year on a second-degree felony drug charge. He is currently free on a recognizance bond after he was arrested April 20 by city police on a similar charge.

That bond was continued when he was arraigned in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after the case was bound over to a grand jury. It is expected prosecutors there will make a motion to revoke that bond now that he has been arrested.