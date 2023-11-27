YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sentencing will be at a later date for a 21-year-old man who pleaded guilty Monday for his role in the shooting death of a teenager at a birthday party.

Saun Peterson entered guilty pleas in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge Anthony D’Apolito to two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and a five-year firearm specification.

Peterson was arrested for his role in the April 15 shooting death of Amya Monserrat, 15, who was killed in the parking lot of a 3503 Southern Blvd. restaurant following a birthday party.

Police said the shooting happened because of a feud between two groups. Police said two different groups were shooting at each other when Monserrat was shot.

A 16-year-old was also arrested on a charge of murder in the case and is being held in the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center.

Peterson was arrested in May in Columbus.

A complaint accompanying Peterson’s charges in municipal court said that Peterson was driving the car the person who killed Monserrat was in.

Police said the feud that erupted in gunfire and ultimately took Monserrat’s life had been going on for a couple of weeks before she was killed.