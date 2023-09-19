YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man arrested for driving impaired with children in his car was sentenced Monday in Youngstown Municipal Court.

Phillip Payden, 38, pleaded guilty to OVI, child endangering and a turn violation. He was sentenced to one year of probation on the OVI and endangering charge and fined for all three charges. He will also have to undergo intervention and parenting classes. Charges of having a high blood alcohol content and not stopping after an accident were dismissed.

Payden was arrested in June 2023 after he pulled out in front of a Mustang near South Avenue, causing an accident. Police on patrol heard the crash and saw the Mustang chasing the car Payden was driving until Payden pulled into the driveway of a home on Cornell Street and got out of the car along with two children.

When officers were questioning Payden about the accident and allegedly taking off, they said he smelled like alcohol and couldn’t pass a field sobriety test.