YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Fire Department was called to the east side Saturday afternoon for reports of an occupied house fire.

The initial calls went out just after noon for the home on the 100 block of North Hine Street. Smoke could be seen coming from the roof.

One man was in the home when it caught fire but was able to get himself out, as well as one of his dogs. YFD also rescued the other dog from the home. The animal will need treatment but is expected to be OK.

The fire was started by a space heater, according to the battalion chief.

TJ Renninger contributed to this report.