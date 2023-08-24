YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A jury Thursday convicted a man in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on first and second-degree felony drug charges.

Jerome Miller, 38, of Youngstown, was found guilty of possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony; possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a second-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and another fentanyl count, a fifth-degree felony.

Jurors deliberated about two and a half hours today before reaching their verdicts. They began hearing testimony Tuesday before Judge Anthony D’Apolito after they were seated Monday.

Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Paris said the charges stem from a 2022 investigation by the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force that included undercover buys and a search warrant served at Miller’s Cameron Avenue home and another property.

Miller pleaded guilty just before the trial started to six counts pertaining to the undercover buys but opted to go to trial on the counts pertaining to the search warrants.

A sentencing date has not been set yet.