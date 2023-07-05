YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of two men sentenced to 18 months in prison for beating a man in the bathroom of a downtown bar has asked to be released from prison early.

The request for early release by London Sanders, 31, of Harrisburg, Pa., was filed Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Sanders and his brother Marlin Sanders, 30, of Sharon, were each sentenced Jan. 5 to the same prison term by Judge Maureen Sweeney on a charge of aggravated assault.

The two pleaded guilty to beating a man May 16, 2021, in a Commerce Street bar after an argument over the victim’s music.

The victim was beaten in the face and head and was taken to a hospital by private vehicle. The victim’s cell phone was also taken.

The brothers were not arrested by city police until June 2021.

Marlin Sanders has yet to file a request for early release, court records show.

Prosecutors have yet to file a response to the motion by London Sanders.