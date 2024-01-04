YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court after reports said he tried to take a woman’s car with her children inside.

Jordan Moore, 30, was charged with attempted theft, a fifth-degree felony after he was arrested by police about 2:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Magnolia Avenue on the East Side.

Reports said police were called to the area for attempted auto theft and when they arrived, a woman told them she was parked in front of her apartment with the motor running when a man later identified as Moore knocked on her windshield. The woman had her two infant children in the back seat, reports said.

Reports said the woman thought Moore wanted something and opened her door to help him when he came around to the driver’s side and managed to sit in the driver’s seat and grab the steering wheel, reports said.

The woman managed to push Moore out of the car. Her brother came and punched Moore in the mouth, reports said. Police found Moore in the 1400 block of Woodcrest Avenue, reports said, where he was taken into custody.

A witness also told police they saw Moore try to get into the woman’s car, reports said.