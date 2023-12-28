YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man granted an early release from prison in November is back behind bars after he was accused of lying to police during a murder investigation.

Keith Ellison, 22, is in the Mahoning County Jail on $10,000 bond on a charge of obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. He also has a hold on him because of a probation violation.

Ellison was charged Dec. 20 with lying to police investigating the Dec. 10 shooting death of Ty’Rice Logan, 26. Logan was shot several times at about 4:45 a.m. on the sidewalk in front of a 2210 South Ave. club.

Police issued a murder warrant Dec. 15 for Jonthony Altreche, 19, for Logan’s shooting death. He has yet to be taken into custody. Police have refused to comment on a motive in the case.

Detective Sgt. Michael Cox, who is one of the investigators on the Logan case, said Ellison was a witness in the case and he provided false information to detectives when they interviewed him.

Cox said witnesses lying during murder investigations is not something new but it is often a hard crime to prove. He did not get into specifics about how they were able to charge Ellison.

Ellison was sentenced Feb. 2 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to three to six years in prison after a jury found him and two others guilty on charges of kidnapping, robbery and assault.

Ellison and two others were convicted of abducting a Loveland Road man in October 2021 and beating him.

Ellison filed a request for early release from prison which Judge Durkin granted Nov. 15 over the objection of prosecutors, court records said.

A motion has also been filed this week to revoke Ellison’s probation but a hearing has yet to be scheduled. Ellison is expected to have a preliminary hearing Friday on the obstruction charge in municipal court.