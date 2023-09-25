YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police early Saturday evening found a loaded semiautomatic handgun inside the car of a man who is barred from having weapons.

Shawa Hasley, 27, is expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail after he was arrested about 8:10 p.m. Saturday.

Reports said police pulled over a car Hasley was driving in the 3500 block of South Avenue for excessive window tint. Police then searched the car because they smelled marijuana, reports state.

Hasley has a medical marijuana card and showed it to police, but officers told him they were searching the car because the marijuana was not in a prescription container.

Reports state police also asked the people in the car if there were any guns inside and they said no. Underneath the driver’s seat police found a 40-caliber semiautomatic handgun, reports said.

Hasley is not allowed to have a gun because of past convictions for drug offenses, reports said.