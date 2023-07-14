YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found a loaded handgun on a man who led police on a short foot chase after they tried to talk to him because he was walking in the street.

Terrance Wainwright, 20, of Youngstown, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of carrying concealed weapons, a fourth-degree felony; obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Reports said officers on patrol spotted Wainwright about 4:30 p.m. Thursday walking in the street in the 200 block of East Auburndale Avenue. The city has an ordinance requiring people to walk on sidewalks unless they are impassable.

When officers tried to stop to talk to Wainwright, he kept walking and would not stop, reports said. Reports said when officers tried to block him with their cruiser, he turned around and started walking in the opposite direction before running into a nearby driveway.

Police managed to catch him after he was hiding in a bush, reports said. Reports said when Wainwright was searched officers found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun tucked into his sweatpants,

Wainwright was charged with a gun crime because Ohio law states that a person has to be 21 or over in order to carry a handgun.