YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The lawyer for a man facing a first-degree felony charge of rape asked for his client’s bond to be lowered on Friday.

Mark Carofolo filed the motion on behalf of Rafael Uceta, 30, who was indicted Oct. 5 by a grand jury on charges of rape, a first-degree felony; unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony; and three counts of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.

A hearing has been set for Nov. 8 before Judge Maureen Sweeney. A trial date of Dec. 13 has been continued. A new date has not been picked yet.

Uceta has been in the Mahoning County jail since his Aug. 3 arrest by city police. His bond was set at $100,000 when he was arraigned and stayed the same when the case was bound over to common pleas court.

In his motion, Carofolo said his client is not a flight risk or danger to the community, has a minimal criminal record and would agree to any condition the judge may set, including treatment or counseling.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office that began in November after detectives were notified of sexual misconduct against Uceta by the Mahoning County Children Services Board.

The victim in the case was 13 when the conduct started. Uceta is accused of abusing the victim between Aug. 1 and April 30, 2022.