YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court for two separate incidents in which he was accused of beating a woman.

Sammy Anderson, 28, was booked into the jail Friday on two counts of felonious assault charges. He was arrested about 2:05 p.m. Friday at a home in the single-digit block of East Evergreen Avenue.

Anderson was wanted for two separate incidents: one June 16 and one Thursday involving the same woman.

In the first incident, he is accused of beating the woman and taking her car on McBride Street.

In the second incident, he is accused of pistol-whipping the same woman as they were driving in a car somewhere on the East Side.

Anderson is also on probation after being sentenced April 22, 2022, to a year in prison in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in two separate cases where he pleaded guilty to carrying concealed weapons and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

It was his third conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In October 2021, Anderson was accused of biting part of a woman’s ear off and was charged with felonious assault. Court records show the charge was reduced in municipal court to a first-degree misdemeanor charge of assault. Anderson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation, court records show.