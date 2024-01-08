YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man spent the weekend in the Mahoning County jail after reports said he was arrested in a car with a gun inside.

Ezekiel Joy, 21, is expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and being a felon in possession of a firearm, both third-degree felonies; and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Officers on patrol at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday at Erie Street and East Avondale pulled over a car Joy was driving after hearing three gunshots nearby.

Reports said as the officers drove toward the sound of the gunfire, they saw an SUV driven by Joy driving erratically and when they tried to pull it over, it refused to stop until it reached Emery Avenue.

Officers saw a handgun inside the SUV when they walked up to it, and when they searched it they found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine, reports said. Reports said Joy admitted the gun is his.

Reports said Joy is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2020 conviction in Trumbull County Juvenile Court on a charge of aggravated robbery.