YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man who was a passenger in a car pulled over in November by Canfield police was sentenced Wednesday to nine months in prison on a gun charge.

Wayne Vaughn, 35, received the sentence from Judge Anthony D’Apolito on a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Vaughn pleaded guilty April 21 to the charge.

Vaughn was a passenger in a car Nov. 13 that was pulled over by Canfield police in the parking lot of an East Main Street pizza shop for excessive window tint.

Police searched the car after they smelled marijuana, and the driver admitted there was a gun and marijuana in the car.

Police found two handguns under the seat. Reports said Vaughn admitted one of the guns was his.

The driver of the car pleaded guilty earlier this year to a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation.