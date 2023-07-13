YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted on two second-degree felony drug charges and a third-degree felony drug charge was arrested Wednesday at a West Side home.

Isaiah Nuckles, 27, was taken into custody about 2:45 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Winchester Avenue by members of the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force.

Nuckles was indicted on a secret indictment last week by a Mahoning County grand jury on second-degree felony charges of trafficking in cocaine and illegal manufacturing of drugs.

In addition to those charges, he is also charged with trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony, and trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

Nuckles is presently in the Mahoning County Jail. Court records show he is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in common pleas court.