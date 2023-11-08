YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man was arrested on a felony charge of domestic violence early Wednesday after a woman approached a police officer on South Avenue.

Shun Moreland, 28, is expected to be arraigned on the charge, a fifth-degree felony, later Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said an officer in the 2900 block of South Avenue was approached about 2:05 a.m. by a woman who told him she had been beaten for two hours by a man in a home in the 2900 block of Rush Boulevard.

The woman had a bloody lip and other injuries, reports said. She said the man who beat her, later identified as Moreland, was there with her three children.

The officer called for backup and went to the home. When they arrived, they saw Moreland, who tried to leave out a back door before he was arrested.

Reports said the woman told police Moreland came to her home about midnight and was drunk. He began beating her and at one point had her pinned to the ground before she managed to get away.

Moreland was banging his head against the window of a cruiser and threatened the woman, reports said.

The woman was treated by paramedics but declined any further medical treatment, reports said.