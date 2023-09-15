YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown man Thursday was booked into the Mahoning County jail after reports said he attacked a police officer in the lobby of the police department.

Keishaun Sims, 27, is expected to be arraigned later Friday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on two counts of assault on a police officer, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; and two counts of menacing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Reports said Sims came into the lobby of the police department at 116 W. Boardman St. about 10:40 a.m. and told the officer who is stationed in the lobby to take reports he needed to “speak to the manager.”

When the officer asked him to be more specific, Sims began rambling and was told to leave, reports said, but he refused.

The officer then opened a door inside the lobby to talk to Sims further when Sims suddenly swung at the officer and hit him in the face and head.

The two struggled and Sims reached for the officer’s gun before a plainclothes officer came in and saw what was happening. A patrol supervisor also came in, and the three of them together managed to handcuff Sims.

At St. Elizabeth Health Center, both were in a common area waiting to be treated in the emergency room when Sims continued to threaten the officer, reports said.

The officer was treated at the hospital and is at home recovering, a police spokesman said. His injuries are not serious, the spokesman said.

Officers searched Sims’ car and found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun with a 17-round magazine and an additional 25 rounds of ammunition in the car, reports said.

Reports said the department will notify the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office about the attack on the officer since Sims has a concealed carry permit issued by the MCSO.