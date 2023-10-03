YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court after he was arrested on warrants for a shooting Sunday in the parking lot at the Mahoning County jail.

Gregory Lincoln, 24, was booked into jail Monday on two counts of felonious assault after he was arrested by police who spotted him leaving his home in the 900 block of Detroit Avenue on the South Side.

Police were called about 4:40 p.m. Sunday to the parking lot of the Youngstown State University Police Department, which is across the street from the jail at 110 Fifth Ave.

A woman there told them she was at the jail to visit her boyfriend and had a passenger in the car with her when Lincoln, her ex-boyfriend, pulled into the parking lot and fired one round at her from inside his car.

Lincoln then got out of his car, fired another shot, and drove away.

No one was injured. The woman said she was afraid so she drove across the street to the YSU police department.

Police found a 9mm shell casing in the parking lot of the jail.

Monday, police went to Detroit Avenue because that is where Lincoln lives, and he was arrested after officers spotted him coming out of the back door of his home and riding away on a bicycle. He was booked into the jail after he was questioned by detectives.