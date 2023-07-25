YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of damaging a car with a large firecracker has been arrested on an arson charge.

Gregory Clark, 30, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Monday on a fourth-degree felony charge of arson. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

A warrant was issued Thursday for Clark’s arrest after a car was damaged about 1:15 p.m. July 4 in a driveway in the 100 block of Hilton Avenue.

Reports said police were called by a man who said he saw Clark throw a large firecracker on his car, and when it exploded, it shattered the car’s windshield and also damaged the interior.

The man told police he had been feuding with Clark over a woman.

Clark was not there when police arrived.