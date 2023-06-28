YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Humane agents, police and housing officials are taking several cats and a dog out of a house in the 200 block of East Ravenwood Avenue.

The home is hidden by weeds and trees and the roof appears to be on the verge of collapse. The man who lives there also warned authorities of a bee hive on the second floor.

A man has been taken out of the home and is talking to police. It is uncertain yet where he will be taken but officers want him to get medical care.

An elderly male dog was taken out of the house and there are at least 43 cats inside. Some of them are already in cages.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.