YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man who was free on bond after being accused of firing a gun at a group of children was arrested this week on a warrant for skipping a court appearance.

David Britton, 47, was booked into the Mahoning County jail Thursday by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force.

Britton, charged with two counts of felonious assault in April 2022, was free on bond but skipped a July 5 appearance in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge John Durkin, who issued a bench warrant for his arrest. A trial had been scheduled for July 10.

Britton was originally arrested at about 4:50 p.m., April 10, 2022, after police were called to Britton’s Labelle Avenue home.

When officers arrived, a neighbor told police that she heard several gunshots from inside Britton’s home, and then he came onto his front porch with a gun. As a group of children, who were playing across the street, began to run toward the neighbor, the neighbor asked Britton why he was shooting, reports said.

Britton then threatened to kill the woman and he fired in the direction of the children who were running across the street, according to reports. None of them were hit.

Reports said police then arrived and set up a perimeter around the home, but Britton refused to come outside. Two officers made their way onto the porch, and Britton came out and talked with them until the officers were able to grab him and take him into custody.

Reports said police found four 9mm shell casings in the street, four more on the front porch and two boxes of 9mm ammunition inside the house. There was no report of police finding a gun.

Britton posted $30,000 bond May 13, 2022, before his case was bound over to a grand jury and that bond was continued after he was indicted and arraigned in common pleas court.