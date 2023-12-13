YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man who had a gun charge dropped in October because the arresting officer no longer works in Youngstown was arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on a charge that he knocked out a Mercy Health police officer.

Postal worker reports he was robbed of universal key in Youngstown Postal worker reports he was robbed of universal key in Youngstown

Judge Carla Baldwin set bond at $15,000 for Darius Easterly, 38, who was arraigned in municipal court on a charge of felonious assault and an unrelated charge of criminal damaging.

Easterly, who was arraigned via video hookup from the Mahoning County Jail, will have a preliminary hearing Dec. 20.

City Prosecutor Kathy Thompson said Easterly was at the Belmont Avenue campus of St. Elizabeth Health Center Monday when he “became violent” and punched a hospital officer in the face, knocking the officer out.

Thompson did not say why Easterly was at the hospital.

Easterly was arrested Oct. 2 by city police on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, the third time he has faced that charge, following a call by a woman downtown who said someone had just shot at her. He was found by police in the 600 block of Mahoning Avenue. Reports said he had a .45-caliber handgun on him when he was searched.

Court records show when it was time for his Oct. 23 preliminary hearing to see if there was probable cause to have a grand jury hear the case, the charge was dismissed because the city police officer who arrested him was no longer available as that officer left to take a job with another department.

That officer has since returned to duty with Youngstown police.

In 2009, Easterly was sentenced to a year in prison on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In 2013, Easterly was sentenced to seven years in prison on charges of felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm for wounding a man in 2011 on the North Side.

Thompson said the misdemeanor criminal damaging charge is because Easterly is accused of damaging the car of a woman he knows.