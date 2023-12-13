YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man who had a gun charge dropped in October because the arresting officer no longer works in Youngstown was arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on a charge that he knocked out a Mercy Health police officer.

Judge Carla Baldwin set bond at $15,000 for Darius Easterly, 38, who was arraigned in municipal court on a charge of felonious assault and an unrelated charge of criminal damaging.

Easterly, who was arraigned via video hookup from the Mahoning County Jail, will have a preliminary hearing Dec. 20.

City Prosecutor Kathy Thompson said Easterly was at the Belmont Avenue campus of St. Elizabeth Health Center Monday when he “became violent” and punched a hospital officer in the face, knocking the officer out.

Thompson did not say why Easterly was at the hospital.

Easterly was arrested Oct. 2 by city police on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, the third time he has faced that charge, following a call by a woman downtown who said someone had just shot at her. He was found by police in the 600 block of Mahoning Avenue. Reports said he had a .45-caliber handgun on him when he was searched.

Court records show when it was time for his Oct. 23 preliminary hearing to see if there was probable cause to have a grand jury hear the case, the charge was dismissed because the city police officer who arrested him was no longer available as that officer left to take a job with another department.

That officer has since returned to duty with Youngstown police.

In 2009, Easterly was sentenced to a year in prison on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In 2013, Easterly was sentenced to seven years in prison on charges of felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm for wounding a man in 2011 on the North Side.

Thompson said the misdemeanor criminal damaging charge is because Easterly is accused of damaging the car of a woman he knows.