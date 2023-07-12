YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of keeping a woman at a Boardman hotel against her will and beating her was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to four years in prison.

Jeremy Telego, 41, pleaded guilty before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum to charges of attempted felonious assault and abduction, both third-degree felonies.

The sentencing was recommended by the attorneys in the case and upheld by Judge Krichbaum.

Telego is accused of taking a woman he was dating in July 2022 to a Market Street hotel after a concert in Youngstown and not allowing her to leave while he yelled at her and beat her.

Telego was earlier found incompetent to stand trial but after treatment at a mental health facility, his competency was able to be restored in June.

A victim impact statement read by a friend of the victim said Telego had gone to high school with the victim and they reconnected after several years.

The statement said the victim learned of Telego’s past, including a previous prison sentence for abusing a previous woman.

The night of the concert, Telego has been drinking and had been incensed at the concert venue when a shirt he had purchased was missing, the statement said.

After the concert, Telego threatened and hit the victim and at one point she was able to get out of the car they were in and run, but Telego caught her and took her to the hotel.

He continued to physically and emotionally abuse her until he passed out, the statement said. The victim then slipped out a bathroom window and went to the emergency room.

The statement said the victim asked hospital staff not to call police. A friend eventually called police for her.

The effects of the attack and her relationship with Telego have taken their toll on the victim, the statement said.

“The emotional and psychological tool has been immeasurable,” she said.

The victim has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and she has to live with her parents because she can not be alone. She said she is afraid Telego will make true on a threat he made to her that he would track her down and kill her when he gets out of prison.

Defense attorney Lynn Maro said after competency was restored she managed to view a 40-minute cellphone video of the night at the hotel.

Telego was upset that a t-shirt he got at the concert was missing and he thought it was stolen, Maro said.

She said the video shows the paranoia that gripped Telego that night. She also said the victim was able to walk out of the hotel room three times but she did say Telego told her not to leave.

Maro said the client was shocked when he saw the video.

“He wept through the entire thing,” she said. “He said, ‘I can’t believe I said those things and did those things.’”

“He would not have done these things if he was in his right mind,” Maro said.

Judge Krichbaum said he hoped the victim will be able to move on from that night.

“It kind of takes your breath away what this victim went through,” Judge Krichbaum said.