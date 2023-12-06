YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing charges, accused of breaking into a building at Youngstown State University.

William Rupert, II, 52, is charged with vandalism and possession of criminal tools.

A report on the incident was not available, but according to the Youngstown State University Police Department, Rupert broke into the Excellence Training Center (ETC) at Kohli Hall on W. Commerce Street on campus. The building serves as a workforce, education, research and commercial center focused on advanced manufacturing.

Rupert was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Wednesday. He is scheduled to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court via a video arraignment at 1:30 p.m.

Kristen Hephner contributed to this report.