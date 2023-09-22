YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A municipal court judge Friday ordered a mental health evaluation for a man accused of assaulting a city police officer last week in the lobby of the police department.

Judge Caria Baldwin ordered the evaluation for Keishaun Sims, 27, of Austintown, who had a preliminary hearing Friday on charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; two fourth-degree felony counts of assault on a police officer; and misdemeanor counts of aggravated menacing and resisting arrest.

Sims has been in the Mahoning County jail since his Sept . 14 arrest, when Sims came to the lobby of the police department and asked the officer stationed there to speak to the “manager.”

Sims became aggravated after the officer told him he needed an appointment to speak to anyone inside and that he was “mental.”

Sims attacked the officer after he dared him to call him mental again and the officer did. It took several other officers to take Sims into custody.

Sims’ attorney, Rhys Cartwright-Jones, asked the judge for the evaluation. Cartwright-Jones said his client had been on medication recently but was not taking it at the time he was arrested.

Prosecutors did not object to the evaluation.

After Sims was arrested police searched his car before it was towed and found a semiautomatic handgun loaded with a 17-round magazine and an additional 28 rounds of ammunition in the car.

Reports said Sims has a concealed carry permit but police forwarded the report of the incident to the county sheriff’s office for an investigation into whether the permit should be revoked.

A new court date for Sims will be scheduled once the evaluation is completed.

Sims asked the judge what he was supposed to do because he felt like he was being “held hostage” in the jail.

Judge Baldwin told Sims he is being held for his safety and the safety of the community.