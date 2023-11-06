YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man charged in federal court with making over 2,400 telephone calls to a power company has been arrested on a bench warrant.

A bond revocation hearing is expected to take place today in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. for Terrence Mott, 65.

Mott was to have a hearing July 25 on a request by federal prosecutors to have his bond revoked but he never appeared and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Court records show he was taken into custody Friday. Details of his arrest are not available.

Mott was indicted July 27, 2022, for making the calls to a Virginia-based power company. In December, he was deemed incompetent to stand trial and was ordered into treatment for four months to restore his competency or render more treatment. However, a bed was not immediately available for Mott within the Bureau of Prisons and would not be available until Sept. 25, 2023.

Mott was ordered to undergo treatment until the bed was ready, but the court filing said that he has not appeared for treatment since March 2023 and did not comply with substance abuse testing nor did he provide his supervising officer with a new address.

At the July 25 hearing, Mott’s attorneys told the judge their client could not be reached nor could his wife, who was appointed by the court as his guardian.

The indictment in the case says the company, which is based in Richmond, Virginia, and was not named, operates call centers in Ohio, South Carolina and West Virginia, and all calls were routed automatically to those call centers.

Mott is accused of making 2,458 separate calls between October 2021 and June 2022 to the company, the indictment said. The indictment said Mott never revealed his identity and his calls were intended to “abuse, threaten and harass” the company.