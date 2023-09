YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Crews were on the scene of a water main break in Youngstown that caused the closure of a busy road on Friday.

An 8-inch main broke underneath Glenwood Avenue. Water was flowing down both sides of the street until the line could be turned off.

Glenwood Avenue was closed between Midlothian Boulevard and Canfield Road.

The road remained closed for several hours and reopened late afternoon, according to the Youngstown Water Department.