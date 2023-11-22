YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society has bought another building in downtown Youngstown that it plans to use for displays and storage.

The Historical Society bought the former IBM building at 250 E. Federal Street for $1.9 million. The purchase of the building closed on Friday, Nov. 17.

Executive Director Bill Lawson says the first floor, and possibly the second, will be used for museum displays. The third floor will be storage.

The down payment came from a recent estate bequest.

The mortgage will be paid through a fundraising campaign.

The Historical Society plans to hold a press conference on Tuesday morning to reveal more details on the purchase and future plans for the building.