YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday night, the Mahoning County Commissioners held the first of two public hearings, seeking input on a possible renewal of the county’s criminal justice tax.

It’s a scenario that Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Green doesn’t even want to imagine.

“I’m not sure how they would fund it if this renewal went down,” said Sheriff Green.

The 3/4 of 1% sales tax generates about $39 million, funding the Sheriff’s Office’s $29.5 million budget.

But the justice tax also supports the county coroner’s office, the prosecutor’s office, as well as Mahoning County dispatch.

“It would be next to impossible to continue most of those services. It would be crippling,” said Sheriff Green.

Green says the trickle-down would be felt across the county. The funding allows the Sheriff’s Office to provide resources to smaller departments that aren’t equipped to handle large-scale investigations.

“It’s obviously going to affect our ability to share resources with other agencies, especially other county agencies,” said Sheriff Green.

Thursday’s public comment session gave the community a chance to voice its concerns or support. The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 7.

“I hate to use heavy words or words that make people feel uncomfortable or scare them, but it would certainly be incredibly difficult to do our job and provide even half the services that we do right now,” said Sheriff Green.