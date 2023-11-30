YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County commissioners are making a big investment into the area’s future that may not be fully realized until they are long gone from office.

Commissioners agreed to set aside $1 million from the county’s general fund to support what’s being called “Valley Vision 2050.”

Those behind the plan say this will provide much-needed seed money for future economic development and job growth across the region for many years to come.

“It’s very rare to find elected officials who can see beyond the political cycle. It’s very refreshing today to have a group of commissioners here that see beyond the political cycle,” said Guy Coviello, with the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce.

While directors with the Western Reserve Port Authority will administer the funds, the money will also be shared with the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber, the Youngstown Foundation and Mahoning Valley Partners.

Commissioners say they hope their counterparts in Trumbull County will agree to support the project as well.