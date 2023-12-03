YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman is bringing Christmas to those who need a little extra help.

About 35 families were invited to the Jaylex Center in Youngstown on Sunday. Inside, there was a bouncy house, food and gifts.

Organizer Juanita Thompson says it’s all in the spirit of Christmas.

“We wanted to host families who just might need a little extra help, a little extra boost with everything that’s going on with the economy and things going on. So we wanted to lighten the load this year,” she said.

“It’s a special event. A lot of parents can’t afford a lot of toys, times are hard,” said volunteer Vicki Ranain.

She’s helping over 60 kids have a Christmas they may not otherwise get.

Thompson says it’s near and dear to her heart.

“As a little girl growing up, I remember that this was important to me, you know, knowing that we had a lot of struggle in our family. I remember someone came and brought toys and I was just over the moon. Then being a mom at one point, single mom, it was a lot to provide for my daughter,” Thompson said.

Youngstown native Ron Zoldan sponsored the event. He wanted to financially back the project after meeting Thompson and hearing about all the ways she helps the community.

“This is the next generation of the leaders in Youngstown… will be teachers, doctors, mayor and so on. Hopefully, one day, they’ll be able to remember this and to be able to give back to children. Being able to just provide them a smile during this holiday season just means a lot,” Zoldan said.