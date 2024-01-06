YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley (RMMV) has announced a donation of $20,000 from local Walmart Markets. In a press release, the agency said that the donation will be used to purchase food for guests amid an increase in demand at the center.

RMMC Chief Development Officer Lynn Wyant added, “What perfect timing! As the Rescue Mission’s food budget continues to climb, we are seeing even more people looking for meals at the Mission. Last year, we saw a 74% increase year over year in the total number of meals we served. We served 105,125 meals in 2023 and expect to serve even more in 2024. This grant will go a long way to provide nutritious meals for our guests.”

A formal check presentation will take place Friday morning when RMMV CEO, John Muckridge III will be joined by Walmart Market Manager Jandi Palozzi.

Palozzi said, “Serving the community lies at the heart of Walmart’s mission to save people money and help them live better. That includes supporting community-based organizations and programs through local grants and volunteerism.”