YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Customers at a local Walgreens pharmacy will soon have their prescriptions transferred to another location, the company has confirmed.

According to Karen May, manager of healthcare communications, the Walgreens location at 40 N. Meridian Road will close Nov. 9.

Patients, according to May, have received notice about the transfer through mail and other means with details about services continuation.

Pharmacy customers will have their prescriptions transferred automatically to the nearest Walgreens location, at 3800 Tippecanoe Road. They don’t have to take any action themselves when it comes to transferring files.

May said in a release that there are efforts underway to move the Meridian Road location’s employees to other stores.

The statement from May continues below: