YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students wanting to get into veterinary medicine have another option with Eastern Gateway Community College (EGCC) and its vet tech program.

EGCC announced Tuesday that the program has just earned accreditation from the American Veterinary Medical Association.

The accreditation will allow the college to partner with organizations such as Angels for Animals, where students can have hands-on experience in the field.

Vet Tech students at EGCC already have a vet tech club where they help out animal organizations and provide services to the community.

“Accreditation is a significant achievement that speaks to the high standards we uphold in delivering quality education and training of Veterinary Technicians,” said Eastern Gateway Interim President Dr. John Crooks. “It validates our curriculum, faculty expertise, and the resources we provide to our students.”

Diane Less, with Angels for Animals, said she looks forward to working with EGCC students.

“At Angels for Animals, we are committed to building a future where skilled and compassionate techs have the training and experience they need to provide care and support for the animals in our community. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Eastern Gateway, and providing the educational experiences their students need to become great vet techs,” Less said.

The first graduating class for the Vet Tech program will happen in next month.