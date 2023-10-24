YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the perfect time of year to “attend the tale” of a local production of a revenge-seeking barber and his meat pie-making partner in crime.

The locally-run Millennial Theatre Company (MTC) opened its first weekend of the Stephen Sondheim musical “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” to sold-out crowds Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The musical, directed by Joe Asente, tells the story of Sweeney Todd, who is driven by a burning desire for justice and retribution after he is falsely imprisoned. The cunning and resourceful Mrs. Lovett joins him, and they embark on a murderous journey of dark secrets, unexpected twists, and haunting melodies.

Performances run Friday, October 27, Saturday, October 28, Tuesday, October 31, Friday, November 3, and Saturday, November 4 all at 7:30 p.m. There is also a matinee on Sunday, October 29 at 2 p.m.

Sweeney Todd is being performed at The Hopewell Theater located at 702 Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown. For more information and to buy tickets, visit MillennialTheatre.org.