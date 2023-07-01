YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Strong and enduring are how you would describe Christa Harrison, who just reached a great milestone.

Harrison celebrated her high school graduation Saturday, a goal she worked hard to achieve.

In 2021, Harrison suffered a life-changing event when she was shot during a drive-by shooting, leaving her paralyzed.

But she never gave up. She worked hard to regain movement in her arms and hands, and to this day has not given up.

Harrison graduated from Warren G. Harding High School.

Her celebration was held at Penguin City Beer in Youngstown. Since the shooting, the business has worked to bring awareness to Harrison’s situation and even helped fundraise to get Harrison the wheelchair she needed.

Harrison said she was overjoyed with the love and support she received Saturday.