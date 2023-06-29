YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Thursday, the Supreme Court overturned affirmative action in the college admission process, forcing colleges and universities to look for new ways to have diversity in their student body.

Students at Youngstown State University had a variety of opinions on the ruling.

Declan Thighe will be entering his junior year at YSU. He doesn’t think now is not the time to get rid of affirmative action. He thinks there are many racial imbalances in the country that need to be corrected.

“I feel that it’s definitely not the right step right now. It’s definitely a step that needs to be taken in the future,” said Thighe.

Julian Johnson is the president of the Black Student Union at YSU. She said the Black Student Union is important to increase the number of African Americans in the student body, as well as increase African American culture on the campus.

“It ensures that certain minority groups aren’t discriminated against,” Johnson said. “Minority groups have a history of facing different prejudices in the United States.”

Others think removing race and ethnicity questions won’t effect the diversity of the student body.

“Personally, I don’t think it affects that much,” said YSU student Hannah Wagner. “I feel like if you don’t have that as an option, you can almost have more variety at a campus, because you’re not picking and choosing people from certain groups.

The Justice Department and the education department will assist colleges and universities on how the ruling effects their admission process.