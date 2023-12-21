YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An 8th-grade Springfield Middle School student who collected 6000 pairs of socks for St. Vincent de Paul got to enjoy the fruits of her labor.

Francesca Battaglini gave people socks at the society’s Christmas dinner on Thursday. She collected the socks through October to give to people in need. Battaglini says she likes to help people and believes this is one way to do something good for the community.

“It’s amazing especially because like socks is like a versatile thing to give as presents,” said Battaglini. “Like some use it like for mittens, gloves, even just for them so it’s really good to see them get what they need.”

This was the fifth year Battaglini donated socks to people in need.