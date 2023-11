YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The local provider of sports betting kiosks just finished its best month.

Bet IGG handled $124,000 in bets during October, the first time it had cracked the $100,000 mark. It also paid out over $100,000 in winnings, leaving Bet IGG with $16,000 in gaming revenue — the second-highest monthly total ever.

The numbers are despite its machines only being in 31 places, now. They were in 50 places last year.