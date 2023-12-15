YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More health resources are coming to the Valley.

Pharma tech company Skyward Rx is presenting Health Pack by “Abundabox” to school districts. It’s a community engagement wellness program to address population health from a variety of angles. Each month, the company delivers a monthly health pack that’s filled with goods and services specific to a person’s needs.

Chaney Middle School was the first School in Ohio to launch the pilot program in November.

There’s a combined over 86 government-funded programs and preventative health care plus things like at-home flu or COVID tests, food resources and drug education. An eligibility test shows what packages a family qualifies for.

“If the parents are in a situation where maybe they are lower income or they are struggling with chronic medical conditions, things like that..there are resources that are available to them,” said Skyward RX cofounder Dave Rike. “Schools have a lot of various challenges when it comes to the students’ education. Absentee is a challenge when it comes to health care. You know keeping our kids healthy and then keeping them in school so they can learn.”

The Ohio School Board Association has signed on with the program. In January, the other 611 school districts in Ohio will implement the Abundabox.