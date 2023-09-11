YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Students in preschool through their senior year of high school will soon have the opportunity to improve their artistic capabilities through a new SMARTS program launching this fall.

SMARTS, Students Motivated by the Arts, is launching its Fall 2023 Public Programming, which features classes covering five arts disciplines: visual art, music, dance, theater and creative writing.

SMARTS Public Programming is free for all students and offered on a first-come, first-served basis with a completed application. This semester, it will offer 29 preschool-12th grade classes with each class running for up to 11 weeks. The class offerings are designed to provide students with unique arts learning experiences, tailored to their age group and interests.

Classes will occur after school on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and Saturday mornings. Students will showcase their work this semester at the SMARTS Family Dinner, which will take place at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Youngstown on Nov. 21.

SMARTS will host a kick-off event on Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. for those interested in learning more about the program. The evening will feature a popcorn bar and hands-on art activities for students of all ages.

Applications and classes are available on SMARTS’ website.