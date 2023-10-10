YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new program in the Valley is helping provide veterans housing.

Veteran’s Haven, a program of Family and Community Services, is set to begin construction on a container home project at the intersection of West Warren Avenue and Hillman Street before the end of the year.

The facility has been working out of a temporary shelter on Chalmers Avenue since 2021 and has served 75 homeless veterans this year. Once phase one is completed, the facility will be able to serve 14 homeless veterans with their own private bedrooms and bathrooms and will be open to veterans of all genders and sexual orientations.

The project made its way to Mahoning County after an invitation by County Commissioner Carol Rimedio-Righetti in 2019.

An official groundbreaking ceremony is expected to take place sometime in November.