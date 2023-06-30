YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local pizzeria is now offering the opportunity to franchise.

The owner of Avalon Downtown Pizzeria says she is proud to be expanding the business in this way. She says they’ve been working on it for the past 18 months.

“You know with having people from this area, in other areas of the country, they might want to introduce this pizza to the area that they’re now living in,” says owner Anne Massullo-Sabella.

Avalon has been located downtown for over 10 years but has been in business since the 1930s.

Massullo-Sabella says they’ve had many people over the years express interest in franchising, which is what gave them the idea to do it. She anticipates people from all over the country will take part in franchising. She is also hopeful for local interest but says all restaurants must be at least 30 miles away from one another.

They have also welcomed back their late-night walk-up window, open from 12 – 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

“You get three kinds of pizzas, you have your traditional, your brier hill, and your pepperoni. And you walk up to the window from 12 – 2, and you place your order, and you get your pizza and you don’t have to wait,” she said.

Massullo-Sabella says she’s excited about all the great things happening at Avalon and is very grateful for the support of their customers and the community.

Anyone interested in franchising can head to Avalondowntown.com and fill out an application.