YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two local organizations collected bedding, bath towels and money for local students heading off to college.

The event was put on by Aisle One Mobile Market, which partnered with Building Neighborhoods of Youngstown.

Students and parents came to The Youngstown Event Center to collect their items. The students had to show proof of college acceptance.

Event organizers gave away laundry baskets full of items needed for college.

In addition, the college-bound students were also given a bag of food each.

One mother and daughter pair is grateful their community cares.

“It’s an encouragement to the parents as well as the scholars, for them to see that there are people really believing in them and hoping that they do well,” Leslie Kitchen, mother, said.

Event organizers say they wanted to help ease some of the financial burden of going off to college.